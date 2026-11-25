Residents of Phase 5 and adjoining Shahi Majra have once again raised concerns over the use of vacant land near the resource management centre (RMC), this time over the resumption of the vegetable market. A resumed vegetable market at the cleared ground in Phase-5 Mohali. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT) more

Located close to residential areas, Shahi Majra village and commercial establishments, it was earlier used as a dumping site, leading to concerns over the accumulated waste and foul smell.

The issue intensified after a fire broke out at the site on October 1. The fire continued to smoulder for several days despite repeated efforts. The dump again caught fire on October 11.

The recurring fires had triggered protests by residents, who demanded that the accumulated garbage be removed permanently and the land be developed into a park or green belt. The Municipal Corporation finally cleared the waste on October 31 this year.

However, the Mohali market committee soon moved to resume the vegetable market at the cleared ground. Residents are now opposing the operation of the vegetable mandi on the same ground. They allege that the market, which traditionally operates every Monday and Friday, has led to fresh civic issues in the area. They have raised concerns over vegetable waste being dumped after trading hours, which is later scattered by stray cattle.

SK Goyal, vice-president of the Green Park Residents Welfare Society, Park No. 49, Phase 5, said the mandi was affecting the daily lives of residents.

“After vegetable sellers leave, they throw waste in the area. Traffic is also affected as customers park their vehicles on the road. Besides, residents are facing disturbance at night when vendors shout loudly,” Goyal said, adding that residents had suggested an alternative site near the mills to the mandi representatives.

On the other hand, farmers and small traders have argued that shifting the mandi could affect their livelihoods.

Mohali market committee chairman Govinder Mittal said the mandi was legally established under the relevant Act and had been operating for several years. He added that it was permitted under a Punjab government welfare scheme and its functioning was regulated by the market committee against user charges.

The disagreement between residents and vendors escalated on November 3 when residents protested against the mandi and stopped a market committee truck carrying material to the site.

After discussions between the two sides, the market was allowed to operate around 5.30 pm. However, the terms of the understanding remain unclear.

Kuldeep Kaur Kang, municipal councillor from Ward 9, said that the vegetable market has been operational for the last four years. It was closed for two months, but resumed after the MC cleared the waste.

Kang added that residents had signed a representation seeking relocation of the mandi and submitted it to the mandi board. “A suitable alternative site has been identified and discussed with the board secretary and chairman, but written approval for the relocation is awaited. We have also written to the chief minister, and a response is awaited,” Kang said.