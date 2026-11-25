A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.
Assam triple murder case: Two accused injured in encounter; two constables hurt
According to police, the two accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, who were in police custody, had allegedly tried to escape by overpowering a police team while on way to recover the murder weapon
Two persons accused of murdering a retired employee of Oil India Limited (OIL), his wife and daughter in Assam’s Duliajan earlier this month were injured in an encounter with police on Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday.
According to police, the two accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, who were in police custody, had allegedly tried to escape by overpowering a police team while on their way to recover the murder weapon when the incident took place.
“The accused had confessed to us earlier on Tuesday that they had hidden the murder weapon, a hammer, at a place in Balijan. A police team had taken the accused to the spot at night to recover it when they tried to overpower our team and flee,” said Nirmal Ghosh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (crime) of Dibrugarh district.
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“In order to prevent them from escaping under cover of darkness, our team fired four rounds towards them in which they were injured. They were first taken to Tengakhat primary health centre and then to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added.
According to police, the incident took place between 11pm and 12am near Balijan tea estate. While Raju Das sustained bullet injury on his right leg, Amir Das was injured on his left leg. Two police constables, Manoj Lahon and Nitul Saikia, who were injured in the incident are getting treatment at Duliajan civil hospital.
The bodies of retired OIL employee Chandrakanta Bhuyan (64), his wife Eliza Bhuyan (55) and daughter Niharika Bhuyan (28) were found in the home at Duliajan on November 16 with wound marks.
A day later police arrested Raju (27) and Amir (27) from the Simalaguri railway station while they were attempting to leave the state. Police said the accused had been living as tenants in the Bhuyan house and were closely involved in maintaining the household, almost like members of the family.
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Raju had a criminal record and had earlier been jailed in connection with the kidnapping of a child in his native village.
After the incident, a case was registered at Duliajan police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (1) (murder). He said the arrested persons would be produced before a court after initial questioning.
The deceased were found with severe wounds on their heads and faces and since most lockers of the were found open suggesting robbery as a motive.