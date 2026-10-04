Three, including 10-year-old boy, killed as boat capsizes in Assam: Police

Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, died after a country boat they were travelling in capsized in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday, police said. Locals from Deolia Gaon said the boat suddenly capsized due to the strong current. (HT File Photo/Representational)

The incident occurred in the Merbil area around 9.30am. According to onlookers, the three were crossing the Merbil River with a few goats that they planned to sell at a market when the dinghy (small country boat) capsized.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Dutta (25), Podma Dutta (50) and Midhusmi Dutta (10), all residents of Deolia Gaon under Ghilamara police station.

Locals from Deolia Gaon said the boat suddenly capsized due to the strong current.

“The current was strong and they went missing, but they were recovered within an hour by locals and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF),” police said, adding that the three were unconscious when they were rescued and were taken to a nearby government hospital.

“They were taken to Ghilamara Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), where the doctor on duty declared all three dead on arrival,” an officer said.

Locals alleged that boats crossing the river often do not follow basic safety rules and that the incident highlighted the risks involved.

“Small boats often carry twice their capacity, and the local administration does not keep a proper watch on them,” locals said.

Lakhimpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gunendra Deka said the circle officer of the Subansiri Revenue Circle conducted a legal inquest into the three bodies at Ghilamara BPHC, after which they were sent to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

“We are examining the cause of the unfortunate incident and the safety measures being followed by the boat operators. We are also recording statements from locals who witnessed the incident,” he said.

Police said that during the initial inquiry, it was found that none of the three victims knew how to swim.

Midhusmi Dutta and Podma Dutta were from the same household; all three victims were relatives from Deolia Gaon.