“Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and other party MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were present for the meeting with the PM. (X/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party executive committee ahead of the special Parliament sitting that begins on Monday.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and other party MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were present for the meeting with the PM.

Following the PM’s meeting several Union ministers hosted lawmakers from different states for dinner to discuss and prepare for the upcoming session, people aware of the details said.

“At least 10 union ministers including Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupinder Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Manohar Lal Khattar and Pralhad Joshi among others met lawmakers over dinner to explain the voting process for the upcoming Constitutional amendment bill and the delimitation bill,” said a person aware of the details.

The meeting comes after the Union government said that it is confident of securing the requisite number of votes to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill, even as the Congress-led Opposition renewed its efforts on Sunday to convince the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to reconsider its support for the bills. According to people aware of the details, the government expects at least 371 Lok Sabha MPs to support the revised bills which will pave the way for rolling out 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029.

In the special session beginning from Monday to December 3, the government plans to bring three Bills. These include the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. Together they seek to raise the Lok Sabha’s strength by 50% from 543 to 816, freeze the inter-state distribution of seats till 2051, and pave the way for 33% reservation for women from the 2029 general elections.

This is the government’s second attempt. An earlier version, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, getting 298 votes in favour and 230 against, well short of the two-thirds majority needed.