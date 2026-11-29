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Mohammed Shami meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin, fuels speculation of possible political debut
BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present at the meeting.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday. The meeting comes weeks after fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was named a Special Invitee to the BJP's National Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee earlier this month.
BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present at the meeting, news agency ANI reported.
Shami, a right-arm fast bowler, announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, ending a 13-year career in the format. The announcement came on the same date as his Test debut, which also took place on November 6.
Mohammed Shami's Test career and records
Shami played 64 Tests for India, taking 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56. He also recorded 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.
His final Test appearance came in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia. Shami took two wickets for 122 runs in the first innings and two for 39 in the second as India lost the match by 209 runs.
Shami to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2027
Shami is set to represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after moving from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) through a trade.
LSG had acquired the pacer for ₹10 crore, but he was traded to Rajasthan Royals for a revised fee of ₹8 crore.
The right-arm bowler has taken 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches. At RR, he will join Jofra Archer, who was the franchise's leading strike bowler last season.
(With inputs from ANI)