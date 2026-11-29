This is the government’s second attempt. An earlier version, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, getting 298 votes in favour and 230 against, well short of the two-thirds majority needed.

In the session, which runs from November 30 to December 3, the government plans to bring three Bills. These include the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. Together they seek to raise the Lok Sabha’s strength by 50% from 543 to 816, freeze the inter-state distribution of seats till 2051, and pave the way for 33% reservation for women from the 2029 general elections.

With three MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha, AAP has issued a three-line whip, making attendance mandatory for its Lok Sabha MPs. (PTI/ Representational)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will oppose the Centre’s delimitation-linked Constitution amendment when it comes up in the special session of Parliament starting Monday, the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, told HT.

With three MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha, AAP has issued a three-line whip , making attendance mandatory for its Lok Sabha MPs and directing them to back the party’s stand. In a brief interview with HT, Chabbewal spoke about the party’s stand, the reported support from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and what the exercise means for 2029.

Here are some excerpts:

Q. What is AAP’s position on the Bill? What can we expect in the House?

A. We oppose this move and we will oppose it in the House. A constitutional amendment was brought last time too, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got nothing out of it. Now they are bringing the amendment and delimitation again just to misguide the people. Delimitation was supposed to be done after the 2027 Census. They are doing this only to get votes, and they are trying to win the sympathy of women through this special session. This time too, they will get nothing out of it.

Q. There is talk that the NCP (SP) and the DMK will vote in favour. Does that make passage inevitable? What does it mean for the INDIA bloc?

A. The equation keeps changing in the Opposition. I don’t know what has been offered to these parties, or whether they have actually decided to vote with the BJP. It is not clear so far. There must be some problem, some demand or some political motive behind it.

Also Read: BJD to weigh Odisha’s interests before deciding on Delimitation Bill

Q. In the DMK’s case, is the Congress at fault, given that it dropped the DMK for the Tamil Nadu elections?

A. Yes, absolutely. The Congress should have supported the DMK, which was its primary ally. For the sake of power, Congress left the DMK and joined the TVK. That is perhaps why the DMK is now taking a line different from the INDIA bloc. I think the DMK is right.

Q. What will be the impact on the 2029 elections?

A. The BJP wants to change the seat distribution according to its will. It has now offered a 50% increase, and some parties that did not vote with it last time have apparently been won over. The BJP will delimit according to its vote share, and the constituencies will become smaller. It will try to get more seats from the states that suit it.