“ No stand of the NCP has been decided yet ,” Madha MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil said. “Not a single one of us MPs has taken a decision. But even before that, our allies have become impatient and started criticising us without reason.”

Five of those MPs (Amol Kolhe, Nilesh Lanke, Amar Kale, Dhairyashil Mohite Patil and Bhaskar Bhagare) told HT that the party has taken no decision on the bill. However, their party was already accused of backstabbing, chasing power and selling out Maharashtra.

Eight Lok Sabha MPs from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) will meet with working president Supriya Sule in Delhi at 10am on Monday to discuss the delimitation bill before the special session of Parliament.

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The Centre has called the session to pass a constitutional amendment to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, and the amendment needs a two-thirds majority. With Sharad Pawar in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, the MPs said the final call rests with him and Sule. Though people aware of the development say that Sharad Pawar is likely to be discharged today.

‘We eight have to vote’

The confusion began when MLA Jitendra Awhad emerged from a meeting with Pawar and said the party would support the bill. Senior leader Ankush Kakade later said the decision had been taken unanimously.

However, Wardha MP Amar Kale questioned how such a decision could have been taken without consulting the MPs who would vote on the bill. “Is Jitendra Awhad going to vote in the Lok Sabha? Is Ankush Kakade going to vote there? We eight MPs are going to vote,” he said.

“I am telling you with full responsibility that no meeting of the eight MPs has been held and we have not been told the party’s stand. Those who have to vote don’t know anything yet,” he said.

“We represent 20 to 22 lakh people each,” Kale said. “If some third person makes statements without us knowing what the party has decided, then don’t take your MPs for granted. My humble request to the party leaders is: don’t make us a laughing stock in Maharashtra,” he added.

Kale said he had shared his views on delimitation with Pawar and Sule at a party meeting about a month ago. The meeting had been convened to review the drought situation in the state, with delimitation discussed for only 10–15 minutes. “We were told, let the bill come, then we will clarify our stand. Once the party’s stand is decided, we will vote according to our conscience,” he said.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said Awhad’s statement conflated two separate issues. “Pawar saheb said delimitation is constitutional. Is it? Yes, the Constitution provides for it, and it has been done four times so far,” he said.

“The bill approved by the Union cabinet, as reported, has a flat 50% increase in seats and implementation of women’s reservation. Both are among our main demands. But whether there is anything else in the bill can’t be known until we study it and hear what every MP has to say,” he added.

Kolhe said the draft bill was shared with MPs only on Friday night. It is scheduled to be introduced on Monday and put to vote on Tuesday. “Whatever our decision is, we will place it on the floor of Parliament. If we oppose, we will say which points we oppose. If we support, we will say which points we support. Everything will be before the country,” he said.

Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke said the whip issued by the party’s group leader was only to ensure attendance. “A whip means every MP must compulsorily be present. It does not mean any decision has been taken,” he said. “Even if we have to oppose the bill, we have to be there to press the button.”

“Pawar saheb and Supriya tai take decisions keeping the country’s future in mind. Whatever they decide will be acceptable to all of us,” Lanke said. Asked about Awhad’s claim, he added, “He is a senior leader, I don’t know what dialogue he had with saheb. I am a small worker; I speak only as much as I know.”

Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare said the party would take a call after the parliamentary session begins and more details of the bill become available. “The session is scheduled from the 30th to the 3rd. Once it begins and we get more information, our leaders, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, will discuss it and we will decide accordingly,” he said.

“The last time they brought this bill, we opposed it only because of the imbalance it would cause. Now the final call is Pawar saheb’s. We will follow whatever he says,” Bhagare added.

‘Who threw the spanner?’

No NCP (SP) MP attended the INDIA bloc meeting on the bill, and Congress leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar used that to attack the party.

He said Pawar had a history of backstabbing, that Sule wanted a share of power and that the “father and daughter” had decided the matter at home. He also said the Congress had given up its own Rajya Sabha seat to send Pawar to the Upper House at 85.

“Supriya tai had spoken to Jairam Ramesh, and she was to join the 11am meeting by video conference,” Kolhe said. “When that was the case, what was the hurry for Wadettiwar saheb to throw a spanner in the works? Is he not in touch with his central leadership? Does nobody take him into confidence?”

“After his statements, all of us MPs requested Supriya tai not to attend. That is why she was not at the meeting. Now you decide who threw the spanner,” Kolhe said.

Lanke said he had been asked to attend in Sule’s place. He could not go because of a long-planned expedition to Torna fort. “Two to three thousand youths from across the state take part in it. If I leave midway, it would be difficult to keep it going,” he said. Kale said the request reached him at the last minute while he had long-scheduled programmes in his constituency. “Please don’t read any other meaning into it,” he said.

‘Count the rallies’

The MPs pushed back hardest on the backstabbing charge.

“When Pawar saheb held rally after rally for Congress candidates in 45–46 degree heat during the Lok Sabha polls, and again during the assembly polls, did they not remember his history then?” Kolhe asked. “Let Wadettiwar saheb put out the numbers: how many rallies Congress leaders held for Congress candidates, and how many Pawar saheb held.”

“Has Wadettiwar saheb even read the bill?” Kolhe asked. “The progressive ideology he talks about means opposing or supporting something with your eyes open. And was he part of the Rajya Sabha decision he is talking about? He should first say that.”

Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal said Wadettiwar’s remarks should be ignored and that Pawar would not support delimitation.

“Wadettiwar saheb is a very responsible leader of the state, and it is wrong for a leader like him to use such language,” Kale said. “I strongly condemn the backstabbing remark against a senior leader like Pawar saheb. Such statements only create a rift in the INDIA bloc. My humble suggestion is: show some restraint, and speak once the party’s official decision is out.” Asked about the “father and daughter” jibe, he laughed. “What is there to say? The picture will be clear in a day or two,” he said.

“Saheb’s health is not good, tai is at the hospital. She was to attend the INDIA meeting online. You should have called and asked. Everyone should talk to each other and coordinate at the senior level,” Mohite Patil said. “Sule had welcomed the 50% increase, but what is shown on top and what is inside the draft can be different. Ask them why they are targeting us,” he said adding no MVA meeting had been called in Maharashtra.

On Raut’s ‘crore’ charge

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that MPs are being offered crores of rupees to vote in favour of the bill. Lanke dismissed the allegation, saying, “No such talk about any MP has reached our ears. When we checked, nothing of that sort was seen.” He added, “Every statement in politics must be made only after checking the facts.”

Sena (UBT) leaders said that Bharatiya Janata Party was forcing another party to accept vassalage. “Those who want to accept vassalage are welcome to,” Lanke said. “Some people only come before the media to talk big.”

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Kolhe responded to Raut’s warning that he would ensure Kolhe loses the next election, saying, “No one can decide an election.” He added, “Raut saheb is a very big leader and I respect him. But making such statements when no decision has been taken shows there is some misunderstanding.” Asked about the apparent differences within the Congress and the Sena (UBT), Kolhe said, “These are their internal matters. They should sort them out.”

Lanke, meanwhile, dismissed speculation that the party was moving closer to the NDA. “In politics, talk always gets more momentum than action,” he said, adding that a fortnight ago, news channels were reporting that the two NCP factions would merge, but that speculation had since died down. “Now a new one is running,” he said.