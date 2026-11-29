Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, travelled to Chennai to meet DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and urge him to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation bills ahead of the special session of Parliament. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is set to meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai. (ANI) more

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee are also travelling to Chennai for the meeting with Stalin.

The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill are expected to be tabled before the Parliament when Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday and the Rajya Sabha reconvenes on Wednesday.