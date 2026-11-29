Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.
Big blow to India: Akash Deep suffers a concussion, out of remainder of Christchurch Test
He has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna, who was dropped for this game in favour of Gurnoor Brar.
India suffered a massive blow in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand as they lost in-form pacer Akash Deep to concussion on day three at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday.
Akash Deep, who took 5/99 in the first innings for his second career five-for, featured in a dogged 46-run eighth-wicket stand with Dhruv Jurel but was hit on the helmet a couple of times. Kyle Jamieson was the bowler on both the occasions. Akash Deep dominated the stand with 29 runs before falling to Nathan Smith.
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Later, shortly before tea, it was announced that he would no longer take part in the contest because he had suffered a concussion and lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna would replace him for the remainder of the game. Krishna was replaced by debutant Gurnoor Brar for his game.
Former India spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin supported the move to bring in Krishna as a concussion substitute, instead of Mohammed Siraj whose exclusion from both the Playing XIs has been a big topic of debate. “When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” Ashwin wrote on X.
At the end of the second session of the day, New Zealand were 36/1 in their second innings and took their lead to 146 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took his first wicket of the game as Tom Latham played on for 8.
Earlier in the day, India, replying to the Kiwis' first-innings total of 356, resumed their innings on 116/6. The visitors’ tail wagged and they were eventually bowled out for 246, with Jurel top-scoring with 88. The first Test at Wellington had ended in a draw.