Three people were killed and three injured after an allegedly speeding ash-laden dumper overturned onto a passenger auto-rickshaw near a village crossing in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, police said. The resident described how the ambulance team remained in constant contact with a senior doctor. (Unsplash/Representational Image) more

The accident took place around 8pm at the Sikhiya village tri-junction under the Narayanpur police outpost area. The force of the collision crushed the auto-rickshaw under the dumper, trapping all those inside, the police added.

According to eyewitnesses, the dumper approached the junction at high speed, swerved out of control and overturned onto an auto-rickshaw that had stopped by the roadside to drop off passengers.

Local residents rushed to the spot as they heard the loud crash and cries for help, and alerted the police. Villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and began pulling out those trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, the police said.

The police and rescue personnel later joined the operation. A JCB machine was pressed into service to lift and remove the dumper, allowing rescuers to reach the victims trapped underneath. The operation was particularly challenging as the auto-rickshaw was completely buried under the heavy vehicle.

Superintendent of police (operations) Rajkumar Meena also reached the accident site to oversee the rescue.

Confirming the casualties, Meena said three people were killed while three others sustained grievous injuries. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Anjana (55) and Mohan Rajbhar (56), both residents of Varanasi. The identity of the third deceased person (around 35) is yet to be ascertained.

The police said a detailed probe is underway and they are looking into what led the dumper to overturn at the crossing.