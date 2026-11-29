The Delhi Police told a local court on Saturday that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, but her name appeared in the electoral rolls as early as 1980, three years before she became an Indian citizen. The complaint was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who accused Sonia Gandhi of cheating and forgery. (HT File Photo) more

In a fresh action taken report (ATR) filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Joshi of Rouse Avenue courts, the police submitted that the New Delhi district magistrate’s office confirmed Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral rolls in 1980, deleted in 1982 and included again in 1983. Meanwhile, the Foreign Division of the Union home ministry (MHA) also confirmed that she acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983.

However, the police said the Form 6 applications and other documents relating to her enrolment in the electoral rolls in 1980 and 1983 were unavailable, and their absence remained subject to investigation.

Taking note of the report, the judge directed the investigating officer (IO) of Tughlak Road police station to complete the enquiry before the next hearing and submit a conclusive report on whether the allegations disclosed a cognisable offence.

“Complete the enquiry by the next date of hearing and file a conclusive report on whether any cognizable offence against Sonia Gandhi is made out or not,” the judge told the IO. The matter will now be heard on December 14.

HT reached out to the Congress but did not get a reaction to the police claims.

The police also informed the court that it had written to the chief electoral officer (CEO) at Kashmere Gate seeking details of whether Gandhi had cast any votes during the intervening period. The police submitted that the response is awaited, following which they would submit their final report.

However, the police stopped short of stating whether the alleged inclusion of Gandhi’s name in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship constituted a criminal offence.

During Saturday’s proceedings, the court also took exception to the complaint having been transferred between IP Estate and Tughlak Road police stations, observing that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) did not provide for such a transfer.

At the previous hearing, the court had sought a detailed ATR addressing whether the complainant approached the police with the allegations, whether any action was taken, whether the investigation disclosed a cognizable offence, and if so, whether an FIR had been registered.

The complaint was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who accused Gandhi of cheating and forgery, alleging that her name was included in the electoral rolls in 1980 despite her acquiring Indian citizenship only on April 30, 1983. He further claimed that her name was removed in 1982 and subsequently re-entered on January 1, 1983.

The case reached the present stage after a magistrate court initially dismissed Tripathi’s complaint on September 11. ACJM Vaibhav Chaurasia held that the allegations were not supported by cogent evidence to establish that Gandhi had forged documents to enrol herself as a voter.

“Mere bald assertions, unaccompanied by the essential particulars required to attract the statutory elements of cheating or forgery, cannot substitute a legally sustainable accusation,” Chaurasia observed.

However, Special Judge Vishal Gogne set aside the dismissal order on September 21, holding that the magistrate had not followed the procedure prescribed under the BNSS. The law requires a magistrate to seek a police report and hear the investigating officer before deciding an application seeking registration of an FIR.

“The order suffers from non-application of mind and is liable to be set aside,” Gogne observed.

Sonia Gandhi's response to the complaint Opposing Tripathi’s revision petition before the special judge, Gandhi, through senior advocate R S Cheema, described the complaint as politically motivated and an attempt to abuse the process of law. Her counsel argued that the complainant had not produced any documentary evidence to establish forgery or falsification of records by her.

Gandhi’s counsel also argued that citizenship matters fell within the domain of the central government, while the preparation and revision of electoral rolls were statutory functions of the Election Commission of India. Criminal courts, they contended, could not assume these functions by entertaining private complaints.

Her response further maintained that the allegations were based on a controversy raised in the media more than 25 years ago and were being revived without any fresh factual basis.