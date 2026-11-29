The NDA was buoyed by pledges of support from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK ), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the YSR Congress Party , and signals of willingness to engage from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Together, the NDA appeared just a few seats short of the special majority mark in the Lok Sabha where three seats are vacant. (Sansad TV/File Photo)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) inched closer to crossing the two-thirds mark in both Houses of Parliament as government managers expressed confidence they’ll push through two bills that expand the Lok Sabha to a maximum of 850, proportionally increase the seats in every state and Union Territory by 50%, and freeze the arrangement for the next 25 years.

Together, the NDA appeared just a few seats short of the special majority mark in the Lok Sabha where three seats are vacant and three other parliamentarians – Engineer Rashid from Jammu and Kashmir and Amritpal Singh from Punjab are incarcerated, and Kalyan Banerjee from West Bengal is suspended – are unlikely to attend the special sitting beginning Monday. In the Rajya Sabha, with backing of the DMK and unaligned parties such as the YSR Congress, the NDA appeared set to cross the two-thirds mark.

“With the Lok Sabha’s strength set to rise by 50%, from the existing 543 seats to 816, every state and Union Territory stands to witness an expansion in its parliamentary representation,” Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on X. Government managers said they were confident that more small parties from the INDIA bloc, especially those from southern India, will back the bills.

The developments came a day after Union Cabinet cleared the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, which also pave the way for implementing 33% reservation for women immediately after the delimitation exercise, set up delimitation commissions for the purpose, and effect a proportional rise of 50% in the strength of state assemblies, with a cap of 650 – relevant for Uttar Pradesh. The seats reserved for women will be rotated in accordance to the delimitation commission’s order and be in place for 15 years.

If the bills pass, it will make the Lok Sabha the world’s largest directly elected national legislative chamber. A constitution amendment bill will require two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and 50% of all states to ratify.

“We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

The DMK – whose two conditions of 50% proportional increase in the state’s share of Lok Sabha seats and a freeze on the arrangement till 2051 were met in the bills – announced its support, with senior leader A Raja saying the decision followed deliberations at a meeting of party parliamentarians chaired by president M K Stalin.

“DMK supports the bill incorporating the demands of fair delimitation. The two demands for which we opposed the delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu!” Stalin posted on X.

“We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this delimitation bill, which provides for a 50% increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population. After thoroughly examining all these issues, the DMK has decided at today’s meeting of MPs to support delimitation in this form, which is feasible in practice and beneficial to us,” he added.

The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.