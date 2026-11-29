Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 329, as calm winds and an unfavourable weather pattern continued to hinder the dispersal of pollutants, data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. Safdarjung airfield recorded calm winds in all 11 observations between 8pm and 6.30am. (ANI) more

The AQI was 293, in the ‘poor’ category, on Saturday.

The CPCB classifies the AQI into six categories: good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).

An analysis by Hindustan Times of Delhi’s monitoring-station readings in CPCB records showed an AQI of 342 for the 24 hours ending 7am on Sunday. The analysis also showed six monitoring stations in the severe category, compared with two in the CPCB’s official assessment. Chandni Chowk recorded readings above 500.

HT averages each pollutant's readings over 24 hours and then converts that average into an AQI score. CPCB's own figure converts every hour into a score first and then averages the 24 scores. On the worst days, CPCB provides the lower number, partly because each of its hourly scores stops at 500.

Calm wind conditions continued to hamper the dispersal of pollutants. Safdarjung airfield recorded calm winds in all 11 observations between 8pm and 6.30am. At 5.30am, winds at the IMD observatory were also calm.

An inversion layer, in which warmer air traps cooler air closer to the surface, was recorded around 150 metres above the ground at 4.30am. The temperature difference between the two layers was 7°C, down from 9°C a day earlier.

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant at 49 of Delhi’s 58 monitoring stations at 6am on Sunday, CPCB data showed. PM10 was the main pollutant at the remaining nine stations. A day earlier, PM2.5 was dominant at 44 stations and PM10 at 14.

Delhi woke up to moderate fog on Sunday, with visibility at Safdarjung dropping to 450 metres at 6.30am, down from 800 metres at 7.30am on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department data (IMD).

Visibility at Safdarjung remained below 1,000 metres since 11.30pm on Saturday, and fell below 500 metres at 6.30am on Sunday. At Palam, visibility was significantly better at 1,500 metres, with mist reported, compared with 1,000 metres on Saturday morning.

According to IMD, fog is classified as shallow when visibility is between 999 and 500 metres, moderate when it is between 499 and 200 metres, dense when it is between 199 and 50 metres, and very dense when visibility falls below 50 metres. Visibility between 1,000 and 5,000 metres, accompanied by relative humidity above 75%, is classified as mist.

Meanwhile, farm fires in Punjab and Haryana continued to add to the pollution load.

NASA satellites detected 5,589 fires between October 1 and November 28 – 4,923 in Punjab and 666 in Haryana. The actual number is likely to be higher as satellite observations take place at around 1.45pm, while much of the stubble burning happens later in the day.

The satellite detected 4,986 fires during the corresponding period last year. The figures, however, are not directly comparable as the timing of farm fires has shifted over the years.