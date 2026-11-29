Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Kevin Pietersen dons kurta, sips chai, learns local lingo, turns into Phulera native for new Panchayat promo
Ahead of Season 5's premiere on December 3, Kevin Pietersen promotes Panchayat and Phulera in a fun promo. Take a look.
Former England international cricketer Kevin Pietersen was roped in for a fun, new promo for Season 5 of the Prime Video web series Panchayat. Donning a kurta, sipping chai, and learning local lingo, Kevin turns into a Phulera native for the promo, even if only for a few minutes. But before he tries to leave a little too soon, he has a few Reels to make with ‘Pintu ki mummy.’
Kevin Pietersen turns into Phulera native for Panchayat promo
The OTT platform posted a 2-minute promo in which Kevin says he has travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world like Phulera. He wears a kurta, ties a cloth to his head, pops a squat, tries his hand at carrying pots of water, plays local games and more.
Kevin even introduces the audience to the ‘world’s most famous’ Panchayat office and tells them that in Phulera, you don’t say ‘chai tea latte’. He is even called ‘team England ka ek mard’ by the locals. The former cricketer shows off the famous water tank and other local sights before trying to leave. But before he does, he has a few Reels to shoot with Kranti Devi, the current Pradhan.
Panchayat writer on the web series’ virality
In an exclusive interview with HT recently, Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar said that he doesn’t place much focus on what makes moments from the show go viral. He shared that these memes and viral moments only emerge because of the strong connect of the characters with the viewers.
“In some scenes, the jokes come out so well, but that does not mean that the scene has to follow around that joke. To be honest, there are so many opportunities that come up in that period of writing, but I have to keep in mind that the story must have a flow,” he told HT, adding, “If the scene has that right timing with the dialogues and when the characters are really working, only then these moments take place.”
About Panchayat Season 5
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. The series returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, among others. Season 5 will see Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) as the new Pradhan after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.
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