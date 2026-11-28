A court on Saturday acquitted Malayalam film director Liju Krishna, who was facing trial in a 2022 sexual assault case. Additional Sessions Court Judge Kavitha Gangadharan, conducting the trial of cases relating to sexual violence, acquitted Krishna. Liju Krishna was arrested by Thrikkakara police on March 6, 2022. more

As part of the trial, 23 witnesses, 17 documents, and 2 defence witnesses were examined. Krishna, who directed the film Padavettu which starred Nivin Pauly in the lead, was arrested by Thrikkakara police on March 6, 2022, the last day of its shooting.

The complainant, who had assisted Krishna in writing the film's script, had alleged in a Facebook post that he sexually assaulted her multiple times over a period of two years.

Liju Krishna's statement Reacting to the verdict, Krishna said truth had prevailed and that he and his family had finally received justice.

"We have been able to present our side of the case and establish the truth before the honourable court," he told reporters.

He said that over the last five years, he and his family have gone through a great deal of suffering.

"My father had a shop in our hometown. After hearing the news, he came home and has not returned to the shop since. Neither my father nor my mother has attended any public or family functions in our locality since then. Literally, the front door of my house remained closed all the time," he said.

He also claimed that he had been unable to pursue his profession as an artist during the period and was completely kept away from the art and cultural scene.

He further alleged that a woman film director who did not want the release of his movie targeted him.