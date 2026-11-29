"I am playing a soldier's wife. I'm not married, first of all, and here I am playing someone's wife who is not available all the time. They hardly get to talk to each other. It's not easy for women, and I really wanted to understand how it feels to be in that position, how they tackle everything and manage their lives," she says.

Heera recalls being thrilled when director Apoorva Lakhia offered her the film. She says she immediately knew she wanted to be part of the project. "I screamed. I said, 'Yes, why not?' I was so happy when I heard that and when Appu offered me this film. I was like, wow, what else?" she recalls. Playing a soldier's wife was an experience Heera was particularly keen to explore. The actor points out that she is not married in real life and wants to understand what it means to be married to someone who is often away from home and has limited opportunities to communicate.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor talks about preparing for the character, working with Salman Khan , her early struggles and how her mother helped her pursue her acting dreams.

Actor Heera Sohal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, in which she plays a soldier's wife. While the film explores the realities of war, it also sheds light on the lives of families who wait for their loved ones serving in the armed forces. For Heera, the role was an opportunity to understand a world she had never experienced firsthand.

Heera also had the opportunity to share screen space with Salman Khan in the film. She describes the experience as wonderful, praising the superstar for his grounded nature and the way he interacted with everyone on set. "Salman sir is very chill on set. He never made us feel that he is a superstar or such a big personality. He was very normal and spoke to everyone. He was involved in every moment and every scene, putting himself out there," she says.

To prepare for the role, Heera requested Apoorva to connect her with real-life wives of soldiers. He helped her get in touch with a few women, with whom she conducted video and Zoom calls to understand their everyday experiences. "I have seen so many wives, including my mother, sister and friends who are already married. But there is a huge difference between their lives and the life of a soldier's wife. I wanted to speak to some of them and understand how they handle everything together," she adds.

The actor adds that Salman often shared stories and made everyone laugh, ensuring that the atmosphere on set remained comfortable. "He was very grounded, humble and nice. It was very, very nice to work with him. He was telling his stories and, you know, making everyone laugh." she adds.

While war films are often associated with intense action and emotional family sequences, Heera believes Maatrubhumi offers a different mix of genres. She says the film balances romance, family drama, stress and the realities of war. Defending the inclusion of songs like Teri Sexy Beauty and Madirapan in the movie, Heera said, "Whatever war films you have seen so far, everything is very serious, including the families. But in this film, there is so much happening. There is romance, war, stress and family drama. I personally like it because it is a very different genre. You won't see just crying and action; it has everything," she says.

On starting work at a young age to support her family Away from the film, Heera's journey to becoming an actor has been shaped by her early responsibilities. She reveals that she started taking up small jobs when she was around 10 or 11, wanting to support her mother and contribute towards her education. Her father left the family when she was around eight, leaving her mother to raise four children on her own. Her elder sister had also been unwell since childhood, making things particularly difficult for the family.

"I really wanted to help my mother. I wanted to pay my school fees on my own. I would take up small jobs when I was 10-11. Then later, I started doing events, including corporate events, and would go there and serve people. When I was around 13, I earned my first salary of ₹400," she recalls.

On being bullied for her skin colour and being told she couldn't become an actor Heera also opens up about facing colourism while growing up. She says people in her school and hometown would often bully her for her darker skin tone and question her dream of becoming an actor.

"I always had this dream inside my heart that I wanted to be an actress. I didn't even know what an actor meant at that time. I would see pictures in newspapers and tell my mother that I wanted to do this too," she says. However, those around her were far from encouraging. Heera recalls being told that she was not pretty enough to become a heroine because of her complexion.

"Everyone would say, 'Heroine? Have you seen your face?' I was told, 'You are too dark to be a heroine. Heroines are never dark-skinned.' They would bully me. My childhood was not that fruitful for me, but my mother stood by me and told me that I had to follow my dream," she says.

On her mother encouraging her to pursue acting Despite the criticism, Heera continued participating in school functions and gradually took steps towards pursuing acting professionally. Her mother eventually encouraged her to participate in the Miss Punjab pageant in Chandigarh, which became a turning point for her. After the pageant, Heera became determined to move to Mumbai and pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry. She credits her mother for standing by her through every stage of the journey.

"My mother was after my life, telling me that it was time to go to Bombay and that I should just go there. Whatever I am and wherever I am today, it is because of my mother," she says.