Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Gunmaaster G9 box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh's action thriller witnesses growth but still lags behind Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹5.77 crore domestically in its first two days, a slow start compared with Emraan Hashmi’s previous release, Awarapan 2.
Actor Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's film Gunmaaster G9 hit theatres on November 27, clashing with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film had a slow start at the box office, opening below expectations. However, it witnessed a slight improvement in collections on its first Saturday. Despite the growth, Gunmaaster G9 continues to trail behind Sooraj's film.
Gunmaaster G9's box office performance
According to Sacnilk, Gunmaaster G9 collected ₹3.65 crore on its opening day, Friday. The film witnessed an upward trend on its second day and collected ₹4.28 crore, with its Saturday collection taking its total domestic box office earnings to ₹7.93 crore. However, it's yet to be seen if the film will be able to maintain the momentum or fall flat at the end of its weekend. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected over ₹5.28 crore on Saturday to bring in ₹9.28 crore in two days.
Apart from facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's film, Gunmaaster G9 has also received mixed reviews, which could have contributed to its underwhelming performance. The film's box office numbers are also nowhere close to those of Emraan's previous release, Awarapan 2. The latter had collected over ₹50 crore at the domestic box office within just two days of its release. It eventually emerged as a major box office success, earning ₹213 crore worldwide.
Deep Dive
About Gunmaaster G9
Helmed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, the romantic action thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and SRE Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the titular role alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film marks a creative reunion between Emraan, Aditya, and composer Himesh Reshammiya 18 years after their 2007 romantic comedy Good Boy, Bad Boy.
While the film has been praised for its high-octane action sequences, performances and unexpected twists, some reviewers have criticised its screenplay, pacing and excessive violence.
An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the Gunmaaster G9 read, "the film makes very little effort to disguise how familiar everything feels. From the brooding protagonist with a dark past to the protective father who will go to any lengths for his family, there is hardly a surprise here. Even Emraan's presence, which should ideally be the film's biggest selling point, offers little novelty. The occasional action high and Genelia's interesting turn in the second half provide some relief, but not enough to rescue a film that runs out of ammunition rather early. And with a sequel already being teased, one can only hope the writers find some fresh ideas before loading their guns again."
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