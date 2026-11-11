Kapil Sharma's show: Ayushmann Khurrana refused to sit on a horse at his wedding, says Sooraj Barjatya made him do it in Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Kapil Sharma has unveiled the trailer of the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This time, the show will welcome the star cast of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Much like Barjatya's films, the trailer of the comedy chat show looked like a big family reunion, with Sooraj, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire in attendance. Ayushmann Khurrana and other cast members of Yeh Prem Mol Liya on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

'Sooraj Barjatya made me do all the things that I refused to do as a groom in real-life' During the trailer, Kapil joked that, for the first time, the number of people on stage matched the number of people sitting in the audience. During the interaction, Sooraj revealed that his mother had insisted that he get married before making his first film because she was worried that he might fall in love with an actor and marry her.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann joked that he, too, had got married young, just like Sooraj. The actor then shared how he had refused to wear a sehra (a floral headdress worn by grooms) or sit on a horse for his own wedding to Tahira Kashyap. However, he joked that Sooraj made him do all the things he had avoided in real life for their upcoming film.

The trailer also showed The Great Indian Kapil Show regulars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover interacting with the film's cast, making for plenty of fun moments.