Pankaj Tripathi says he wanted to prepare for UPSC as joins Vikas Divyakirti and Zakir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

After welcoming Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma is set to host another interesting trio on the comedy show. The latest trailer features actor Pankaj Tripathi, educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti and comedian Zakir Khan, who are seen sharing their connections and exchanging jokes with Kapil. The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will star Pankaj Tripathi, Vikas Divyakirti and Zakir Khan.

'We all wanted to prepare for UPSC' The trailer opens with Kapil welcoming the three guests. Pankaj reveals that he first met Vikas in a classroom. When Kapil asks him if he was preparing for the UPSC examination, Pankaj admits that he had wanted to prepare for the competitive exam. Kapil then jokes, “We all wanted to prepare for UPSC.”

Zakir also shares his connection with Vikas and leaves everyone laughing with a cheeky remark. “This might sound inappropriate, but I have slept a lot of Vikas sir,” he said, making the audience burst into laughter.

The trailer also features Sunil Grover in a parody appearance as late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, named Saral Bihari Vajpayee. His look and mannerisms of former Prime Minister left the audience surprised.