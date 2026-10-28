Mira Rajput makes first TV appearance, joins Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Shahid and Ishaan made an entertaining entry and danced to the hit song Jhingaat together. Mira admitted that this marked her first TV appearance as she sat down beside Shahid on the couch. The actor recalled how Mira had a hilarious response to his film Udta Punjab, where he played a rockstar who has a severe crisis due to his drug addication. Before the film started, Mira was seated beside Shahid but by the end of the film, she had moved far away! Kapil joked that Mira would have run away if he had shown Kabir Singh instead!

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Shahid Kapoor , Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter are all set to appear in the upcoming episode of the comedy chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma. On Wednesday, Netflix India dropped the promo of the episode, and viewers got a sneak peek of the fun-filled conversation with Mira making her first TV appearance here.

Mira then called Shahid an indulgent father, who spoils their kids (Misha and Zain), but not in a bad way. When Kapil further asked Mira if there is any habit of Shahid that irks her the most, she made a straight face and asked- One? Shahid looked surprised but kept mum, eliciting laughter from the audience.

The episode will air on Netflix on October 31, on 8 PM.

About Shahid and Mira Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship began through an arranged set-up, with their families introducing them through a religious community. Mira took nearly six months to make up her mind, while Shahid was instantly drawn to her during a long conversation that lasted several hours at a Delhi farmhouse. During a walk at sunset, he noticed her light hazel eyes, which left a lasting impression on him.

Despite being aware of their 13–14-year age difference and initially having doubts, Shahid decided to move forward. Mira, unaffected by his stardom, eventually agreed to the match. The two married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015.