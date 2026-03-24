Critics Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: Homebound wins big; Vishal Jethwa, Jaideep Ahlawat bag top acting prize
Critics' Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: In the web series category, Black Warrant won 4 honours, including Best Web Series and Best Supporting Actor.
Critics' Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: The Film Critics Guild on Tuesday evening announced the winners of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards 2026. Homebound lead with a four-award sweep--Best Film, Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan), Best Actor (Vishal Jethwa), and Best Supporting Actress (Shalini Vatsa). Priyanka Bose won Best Actress for Agra, while Pasupathy was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Bison Kaalamaadan.
Writing honours went to Rohan Parashuram Kanawade for Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), with Sunil Borkar (Jugnuma) and Chaman Chakko (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra) winning for Cinematography and Editing, respectively. In the web series, Black Warrant won four honours, including Best Web Series and Best Supporting Actor (Rahul Bhat).
Full list of winners for the 8th Edition of Critics’ Choice Awards 2026:
Short Films
Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja for That’s A Wrap
Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha for Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)
Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)
Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman for Aasmaani Jhoola (The Giant Wheel of Life)
Web Series
Best Web Series: Black Warrant
Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Ambiecka Pandit for Black Warrant
Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok S2
Best Actress: Monika Panwar for Khauf
Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat for Black Warrant
Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok S2
Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Feature Films
Best Film: Homebound
Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound
Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa for Homebound
Best Actress: Priyanka Bose for Agra
Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy for Bison Kaalamaadan
Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa for Homebound
Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade for Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)
Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar for Jugnuma (The Fable)
Best Editing: Chaman Chakko for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)
Documentary
Best Documentary: I, Poppy
Special Award
Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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