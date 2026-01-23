Vishal Jethwa is heartbroken as Homebound misses Oscars nomination: 'It broke the hope we carried with us but...'

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been making waves on Netflix since its release. Backed by Dharma Productions with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, the film tells the story of two best friends, a Muslim and a Dalit, chasing their dream of becoming police officers while navigating caste, religion, love, and survival in a North Indian village. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound.

Vishal writes a note on Homebound missing Oscar nod Despite glowing reviews and extensive campaigning, Homebound did not make it to the final round of the Oscars. India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, the film was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category but ultimately missed out on a nomination.

Following the announcement, Vishal Jethwa took to Instagram to share his emotions and gratitude. Captioning his post, “Homebound ∞”, he wrote, “Homebound (heartbreak emoji) Oscars. Yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it’s when you don’t try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY.”