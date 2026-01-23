Vishal Jethwa is heartbroken as Homebound misses Oscars nomination: 'It broke the hope we carried with us but...'
Vishal Jethwa expressed pride in Homebound's achievement of reaching the top 15 for the Oscars, despite not securing a nomination.
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been making waves on Netflix since its release. Backed by Dharma Productions with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, the film tells the story of two best friends, a Muslim and a Dalit, chasing their dream of becoming police officers while navigating caste, religion, love, and survival in a North Indian village.
Vishal writes a note on Homebound missing Oscar nod
Despite glowing reviews and extensive campaigning, Homebound did not make it to the final round of the Oscars. India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, the film was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category but ultimately missed out on a nomination.
Following the announcement, Vishal Jethwa took to Instagram to share his emotions and gratitude. Captioning his post, “Homebound ∞”, he wrote, “Homebound (heartbreak emoji) Oscars. Yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscars nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it’s when you don’t try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY.”
He continued, “I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It’s more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved. Will always be grateful to Jogi sir, Neeraj sir, and Karan sir. My love and respect to Ishaan, Janhvi, and my Homebound family. Now, sticking to the Guru mantra of life taught by my Guruji, Shoaib Khan sir. Thank you, BHAGWAN.”
About Homebound
Homebound follows two childhood friends, Shoaib and Chandan, from a North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their journey is challenged by caste and religious discrimination, socio-economic pressures, and personal struggles. Set against the COVID-19 pandemic, the film shows their fight to achieve dignity and overcome societal barriers. Homebound, which is currently streaming on Netflix, had a theatrical release on 26 September last year.
