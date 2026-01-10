World Hindi Day 2026| Vishal Jethwa: I feel proud of representing India and Hindi globally with Homebound

Vishal Jethwa has been travelling the world since last year with his Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound. But one thing that he has maintained throughout the promotions, be it in India or abroad, is his connection with the Hindi language. On World Hindi Day, he reflects on it and says, “I feel proud of representing India and Hindi globally.” Vishal Jethwa (Photo: Instagram) Elaborating on it, the actor says, “To speak your own language in a foreign country, it feels very good. Wherever possible, I try to speak in Hindi. In fact, when I met Martin Scorsese (Hollywood filmmaker, who is also the executive producer on Homebound), I also made him say Namaste. That is how we take our culture forward.”

Vishal admits that it used to bother him and make him feel awkward not knowing English well initially in the film industry, as it was seen as a sign of high education and status. But eventually he learnt to accept himself as he is. “I used to have a lot of trouble with the fact that I did not know English. But slowly I realised that the language in which most people speak in our nation is Hindi. After that realisation, as much as I started speaking in Hindi, I saw a lot of acceptance coming for me in people, and I am very confident in it,” he says, adding, “My sister told me that language is just a medium of communication. And if you are more comfortable speaking in Hindi, then why not speak in Hindi. If the language spoken in our country is Hindi, then we should be proud of our language. We should always be proud of our things, our values, our tradition. And I think there should be no shame in speaking Hindi anywhere.”