Vishal Jethwa on meeting Martin Scorsese at Homebound screening: We were all nervous, the most being Neeraj Ghaywan sir

The campaign for India's official entry into Oscars 2026, Homebound has begun in the US, and it started with a screening of the film hosted by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who also serves as an executive producer on the film starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. On the day of the screening, the film's team got to meet him and Vishal Jethwa admits it was a surreal moment. Vishal Jethwa and Martin Scorsese (Photo: Instagram)

Recalling their meeting, he shares, "We met him on November 7 and the entire team was very nervous before that, the most being Neeraj (Ghaywan, director) sir. Neeraj sir went into the room first, soon after we all followed. We were all there to just listen to him, and he understood the pressure we were kind of feeling. So, he tried to make us all feel at ease by sharing the story of his life and his films."

Vishal insists the knowledge from the conversation was priceless for them all. "It is such a privilege to have the gaze of such a legendary figure on you. And he liked our work too." The actor also admits that he got a bit greedy a bit later, and it paid off for him. "Everyone was clicking pictures with him, and we clicked a team pic. But mujhe thoda lalach tha ki hum Indian film leke aaye hain to sir se thoda Indian style mein photo khichwaun. So, I asked if I could get a solo picture with him doing a namaste, and he instantly agreed. My day was made with that," he shares.

The actor also reveals the contribution Martin made into Homebound, sharing, “Martin sir had been associated with the film from always and he had given so many inputs on the story too. His one constant advice was 'Stick to the boys'. Neeraj sir chopped the entire part about Ishaan's love story in the film following his advice. All his inputs were so valuable and like a guide to us.”

Sharing his experience in the US, Vishal says, “We are having screenings every other day here and it’s all a new experience for me, so I am enjoying the process. The reaction that we are getting from everyone is so emotional and positive. My English has improved a lot since coming here. I am also exploring the city on my own and I am loving it.”

Ask him about the Oscar hope for the film, and Vishal shares, “The competition is very tough this year and we are not keeping our expectations high, but we are hopeful. Reaching this stage is an achievement in itself for us, and we are enjoying the process without worrying about the outcome.”

Now, having been to the US, is a Hollywood stint also on the wishlist now? “I am not chasing that, but I will put in my efforts and if given an opportunity, I would love to explore that. Some agents met me here and asked if I wanted to get a manager to manage my work here and I said why not,” he responds.