Saif Ali Khan makes a hilarious confession on The Great Indian Kapil Show, says their bedroom smells like dhaba at night because of Kareena Kapoor

Kareena said, “We have ghee, our kids eat it.” However, Saif interrupted her to make a hilarious confession about one of her habits. He said, “She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night.” Kareena was quick to add, “It helps you so well.”

The promo showed Kapil asking the couple the secret behind looking “forever young and fresh” even after 14 years of marriage. Saif was quick to credit ghee for it, with Kareena adding that they consume a lot of ghee at home.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to grace the couch of Kapil Sharma ’s The Great Indian Kapil Show . On the occasion of their 14th wedding anniversary, Netflix released a promo for the upcoming episode, featuring a hilarious confession from Saif about one of Kareena’s bedtime habits.

Saif then left the audience in splits as he added, “Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko” (Just imagine, such a romantic moment, and our bedroom smells like a dhaba at night). Kapil then joked about Archana Puran Singh also rubbing ghee on her feet but later using the same ghee on her chapati. The episode will air on Netflix this Saturday, October 17.

Fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming episode. One comment read, “I thought Saif's reaction on KBC was sarcastic, but now I genuinely believe he was actually happy about Ghee refilling lol.” Another wrote, “Going to watch it for Saif's humour.” A third fan commented, “I think Kareena is pure desi wife.” Another wrote, “Love them.”

On the occasion of their anniversary, the couple also shared heartfelt posts on social media. Kareena shared some unseen pictures with Saif on Instagram and wrote, “Another year around the sun, forever to go.” Saif, who recently made his debut on Instagram, also shared pictures with Kareena and their children, writing, “There we go, that's perfect!! Happy Anniversary Love.”

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for five years. The two first grew close while shooting for Tashan (2008). The couple kept their registered marriage private, holding the ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.