Saif Ali Khan makes a hilarious confession on The Great Indian Kapil Show, says their bedroom smells like dhaba at night because of Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor reveal secret to their young and fresh looks at Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to grace the couch of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the occasion of their 14th wedding anniversary, Netflix released a promo for the upcoming episode, featuring a hilarious confession from Saif about one of Kareena’s bedtime habits.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show
The promo showed Kapil asking the couple the secret behind looking “forever young and fresh” even after 14 years of marriage. Saif was quick to credit ghee for it, with Kareena adding that they consume a lot of ghee at home.
Kareena said, “We have ghee, our kids eat it.” However, Saif interrupted her to make a hilarious confession about one of her habits. He said, “She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night.” Kareena was quick to add, “It helps you so well.”
Saif then left the audience in splits as he added, “Aap socho itni acchi romantic baat ki humare bedroom mein dhaba jaisa smell aaraha hai raat ko” (Just imagine, such a romantic moment, and our bedroom smells like a dhaba at night). Kapil then joked about Archana Puran Singh also rubbing ghee on her feet but later using the same ghee on her chapati. The episode will air on Netflix this Saturday, October 17.
Fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming episode. One comment read, “I thought Saif's reaction on KBC was sarcastic, but now I genuinely believe he was actually happy about Ghee refilling lol.” Another wrote, “Going to watch it for Saif's humour.” A third fan commented, “I think Kareena is pure desi wife.” Another wrote, “Love them.”
On the occasion of their anniversary, the couple also shared heartfelt posts on social media. Kareena shared some unseen pictures with Saif on Instagram and wrote, “Another year around the sun, forever to go.” Saif, who recently made his debut on Instagram, also shared pictures with Kareena and their children, writing, “There we go, that's perfect!! Happy Anniversary Love.”
Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for five years. The two first grew close while shooting for Tashan (2008). The couple kept their registered marriage private, holding the ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s recent releases
Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. The cop drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Saif, on the other hand, featured in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also featured Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher in key roles, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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