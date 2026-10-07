The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ravi Shastri talks Virat Kohli-Anushka's on-field romance with Sunil Gavaskar; Sunil Grover transforms into Kapil Dev

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar having a fun time on the show. Shastri talks about how cricketers’ girlfriends and wives should be allowed in the stadium, giving the example of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s on-field romance. He recalled how, when Anushka came to support Virat during one of his matches, the cricketer walked onto the field like a Pathaan and blew her a flying kiss with his bat after scoring a century.

Season five of The Great Indian Kapil Show began on September 26 with Ajay Devgn and the cast of Drishyam 3 on he show. The second episode featured Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, and the upcoming episode promises to be a treat for cricket lovers. Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will be joining Kapil Sharma for a conversation that goes beyond cricket.

The conversation turns nostalgic when Kapil shows images of the towering West Indies team and curiously asks Sunil Gavaskar how he managed to play without a helmet. Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls using his allowance to buy a huge helmet, while Gavaskar fearlessly faced bowlers bowling at nearly 150 kmph, joking, “Andar bheje mein kuch nahi tha (There was nothing inside the brain).” For Gavaskar, playing for India was always an honour.

Sidhu then recalls his selection for India at the age of 18 and the time he shared a room with then-captain Ravi Shastri, only to be repeatedly asked to step outside when he unexpectedly walked in on Shastri with company.

Sunil Gavaskar also opens up about why he chose to retire at the age of 38. Sidhu reflects on how the game has transformed with the advent of the IPL (Indian Premier League), recalling how summers once meant travelling to England to play cricket, while today, the IPL brings teams from across the world to India for two months of competition.