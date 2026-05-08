Daadi Ki Shaadi review: This occasionally entertaining Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma-starrer loses steam quickly

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Rating: 2.5 stars In today’s cinematic landscape, getting a film into theaters is a feat in itself. When that film lacks a big superstar or the safety net of a franchise, it becomes a Herculean task. The team behind Daadi Ki Shaadi is banking on the popularity of Kapil Sharma (also the co-producer), a heavy dose of nostalgia, and family-friendly content to pull audiences in. But is that enough to make it work? Let’s find out. Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

What is the plot of Daadi Ki Shaadi? The story revolves around Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), widowed, who lives alone in Shimla in her sprawling bungalow. One fine day, an autocorrect error in a Facebook status makes it seem that she's marrying again- and all hell breaks loose. Her two sons and daughter, alongwith their families land up at her house to dissuade her. They feel embarassed at her decision. Tagging along with them is Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma), whose engagement to Kannu Ahuja (Sadia Khateeb) is stuck because of Vimla's re marriage plans.

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film opens with an effortless, feel-good charm. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Shimla, the visuals are as refreshing as the mountain air. The first half leans into it's comedic strengths, largely thanks to Kapil’s trademark wit, which lands effectively in several sequences.

However, the tone shifts when Neetu Kapoor’s character reveals she withheld the truth about a botched Facebook status simply to trick her family into spending more time with her. At that moment, the narrative becomes clear: this is effectively a 2026 iteration of Baghban, trading traditional melodrama for a modern-age guilt trip.