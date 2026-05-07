Aamir Khan sings Aati Kya Khandala with Sadia Khateeb and Kapil Sharma post Daadi Ki Shaadi screening. Watch

In one of the videos, Kapil Sharma was seen serenading everyone with his rendition of the classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Clearly impressed, Aamir Khan, Neetu Kapoor and the others were seen clapping and cheering for him. In another clip, Aamir joined Sadia Khateeb in singing Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently attended the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor. After the screening, Aamir was seen spending time with the film’s cast and crew, enjoying a lively evening filled with music and singing. Videos from the gathering have now surfaced online.

The actor was also seen singing along to Papa Kehte Hain with Kapil as the group enjoyed the musical evening together. The gathering appeared to be filled with music, laughter and light-hearted moments. After the special screening, Aamir was also seen posing with the star cast of the film for the paparazzi.

Earlier in 2025, Aamir had revealed that he had been taking classical singing lessons for the past two years. The actor shared that he genuinely enjoys singing and described it as a form of meditation.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the comedy-drama stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar and Teju Kolhapure in key roles. The trailer showed Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage and eventually finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia’s character, who appears intelligent, beautiful and well-suited to a joint family setup. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates chaos within the family, as Sadia’s relatives are asked to stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil.

The film also marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood debut. She essays the role of Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, who opposes her mother’s decision to remarry R Sarathkumar’s character. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.