Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi sequel roars as it crosses ₹110 crore in opening weekend

The weekend numbers also reflect the popularity and nostalgia attached to the 2007 film, Awarapan. The film has also been performing well in overseas markets. The film's collection took the overseas gross to ₹12 crore over the opening weekend after collecting ₹4 crore on day 3. With its India and international collections combined, the film has reached a worldwide gross of ₹110.10 crore in just three days. It has thus crossed the ₹100-crore mark in its opening weekend, giving Emraan Hashmi one of his biggest box office successes.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected ₹31.20 crore gross in India on its first Sunday, which was day 3 after the release day. This took its total India gross to ₹98.10 crore. While Sunday saw a 23% drop from Saturday’s ₹40.50 crore, the film still remained comfortably ahead of its ₹26.40 crore opening-day collection. With 9,403 shows on Sunday, the film continued to attract audiences in large numbers, showing that the momentum wasn't just because of the Independence Day holiday.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi is back in a big way. Awarapan 2 , which brings the actor back as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original released in 2007, has delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office. The sequel, featuring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, has quickly turned nostalgia into a major theatrical success, crossing the a major milestone worldwide within its first three days.

The achievement becomes even more significant when compared to the 2007 original. While Awarapan did not make a major impact at the box office during its theatrical run and was considered a major flop, the film gradually gained a loyal following and became a cult favourite over the years. It had only managed a lifetime collection of ₹13 crore. The sequel had crossed the lifetime collection of the original film in just first day of its release.

About Awarapan 2 Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi once again in the role of Shivam Pandit. Other main characters in this movie include Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The ensemble cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review reads: “The first half of this Nitin Kakkar directorial is effective in keeping the viewer hooked, with the rehash of the popular Toh Phir Aao doing much of the heavy lifting on the nostalgia front. There are stretches, though, where the story begins to test your patience and feels repetitive. There’s a gunfight every 15-20 minutes, which means the characters barely have time to process one shootout before another one arrives.”