Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw call off engagement: ‘Our paths are not meant to be together’

She also wished him well as they began separate chapters in their lives. “I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward,” she wrote. Akriti ended her message with a request for privacy. She asked people to give them space and avoid drawing conclusions or speculating about what happened between them.

While announcing their separation, Agarwal stressed that they still care for each other. “As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,” she added.

Akriti shared the news on Instagram, saying that the decision was difficult but one they had arrived at together. “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have called off their engagement, six months after they announced it. Akriti confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post, saying the two had mutually decided to part ways as they found themselves facing different goals and circumstances. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about their relationship following a series of social media posts in July.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March Prithvi and Akriti had announced their engagement in March 2026. He shared pictures from the ceremony on social media and celebrated the occasion with the caption, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!” The couple had gone public with their relationship ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He was also hoping to use the tournament to make a case for an India comeback. However, he was benched throughout the season, meaning he did not get the opportunity to make that push during the tournament.

Cryptic social media posts sparked speculation in July The first major round of speculation about their relationship began in July, after Akriti shared a few cryptic posts on social media. One of them appeared to refer to being cheated on, although she did not mention Prithvi by name.

“I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…” she wrote. In another post, she added, “Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”

The posts soon drew attention online. Around the same time, Akriti reportedly removed her engagement pictures with him and unfollowed him on Instagram, further fuelling questions about the status of their relationship.

However, she later clarified that her posts had not been about Prithvi. She said she was referring to her friends and insisted that there was no trouble between her and the cricketer. “We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This has also made me realise how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions.” He did not comment publicly on the speculation at the time.