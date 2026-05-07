Sai Pallavi said yes to Ek Din script because it felt similar to Before Sunrise, later told Aamir Khan she was ‘miscast’

Sai Pallavi has shared what made her say yes to the script of Ek Din, which has released in theatres last Friday. The romantic drama, which marked her acting debut in Bollywood, opened to mixed reviews and has found no takers at the box office so far. Sai, who was speaking to co-star Junaid Khan in a candid chat, shared that the script of Ek Din reminded her of Before Sunrise. Ek Din script reminded Sai Pallavi of the cult Hollywood film Before Sunrise.

What Sai said about Ek Din The video of Sai and Junaid talking about Ek Din was shared on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies. During the chat, when Junaid asked Sai about the decision to do Ek Din, he added that he was sure she would not do it given how she is part of massive films in so many languages.

Sai replied, “It is not about the scale of a film that drives me. At that point of time in my life, I had done a lot of films which were heavy and I wanted to do something that was light… that did not have me carry a lot of trauma through the making and even after. So when the script came along, I thought this is going to be in the zone of Before Sunrise. Because I like Before Sunrise and I thought this is going to be like that.”

Before Sunrise is a beloved Hollywood film which released in 1995. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy starred in the Richard Linklater film. It followed the journey of two strangers who cross paths on a train journey and decide to spend an evening together. Ethan played Jesse, an American student travelling Europe, while Julie Delpy played the character of Céline, who is a French student visiting relatives. Since then, both of the actors returned to star in two sequels- Before Sunset, and Before Midnight.