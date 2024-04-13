Ethan Hawke says he would ‘definitely’ return for a fourth Before film on this condition

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy starred in Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival almost three decades ago. Since then, both of them returned to star in two sequels- Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. Can fans expect Ethan in a fourth Before film? The actor replied to the question in an interview with Indiewire, and said he would ‘definitely’ be okay for another installment if director Richard Linklater approached him with a script. (Also read: Payal Kapadia' s All We Imagine As Light will be first Indian film to compete at Cannes Film Festival in 30 years) Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in a still from Before Sunrise.

What Ethan said

Ethan was at the New York City premiere of his new directorial Wildcat, when he said: "Definitely. The whole reason those movies worked the way they did is because all three of us were like-minded. It would have to be the three of us all feeling the same impulse.”

In the Before films, all of which are set in nine year intervals, followed the journey of two strangers who cross paths on a train journey and decide to spend an evening together. Ethan played Jesse, an American student traveling Europe, while Julie Delpy played the character of Céline, who is a French student visiting relatives. In Before Sunset, they again reconnect in Paris and spend a day together. In Before Midnight, their characters are revealed to have married.

More details

Earlier Julie had shared about a possible reunion for a fourth movie in an interview with Variety in 2021. "What happened was that we — all three of us — agreed that we couldn’t come up with something good for a fourth one. It’s that simple. We didn’t fight. We’re not on bad terms. Everyone’s happy…It’s so much drama for nothing. We just didn’t come up with a good idea,” she had shared.

Ethan Hawke was most recently seen in the short film directed by Pedro Almodovar also starring Pedro Pascal.

