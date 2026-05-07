Neetu Kapoor shocked to see few paparazzi at her film Daadi Ki Shaadi screening, asks: 'Hum log kuch nahi hain?'

Actor Neetu Kapoor attended the special screening of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi in Mumbai on Wednesday night, but was left disappointed by the sparse presence of paparazzi at the venue. When she asked why there were so few photographers around, the response left her even more shocked, as it was related to her son Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi will release on May 8.

Neetu Kapoor's question for the paparazzi On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor attended a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi in Mumbai along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her acting debut with the film.

While arriving at the event, Neetu appeared visibly surprised to see only a handful of paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Curious, the actor went on to ask the photographers why the turnout was so low.

“Aaj bahut kum log hain (There are few people today),” Neetu was heard asking while coming out of the venue to pose for the photographers.

However, the answer left her even more stunned. “Woh kal RK (Ranbir Kapoor) aa gaye the na (Actually, Ranbir Kapoor came yesterday na),” one of the photographers is heard responding, hinting that many photographers had skipped the screening because her actor Ranbir Kapoor was not attending the event.

Following this, Neetu appeared shocked and responded, “Kyun hum log kuch nahi hain (So, do we not matter at all)?"