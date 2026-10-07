Drishyam 3 box office collection worldwide day 5: Ajay Devgn’s thriller races towards ₹350 crore, eyes Tanhaji and Singham Again’s lifetime haul

In India, Drishyam 3 has recorded ₹216.50 crore in net collections by day 5. The film has been screened across 82,299 shows, giving it a substantial theatrical presence and allowing the franchise to maintain its momentum across multiple markets.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹341.90 crore worldwide in just five days. Its international run has also been strong, with overseas markets contributing ₹81.50 crore, with ₹9.50 crore coming in on first Tuesday. The overseas numbers are particularly significant for a thriller franchise that has built much of its appeal around its story and characters.

Drishyam 3 box office collection worldwide day 5: Drishyam The Conclusion is turning into another major box office success for Ajay Devgn , with the thriller now closing in on the lifetime worldwide collection of Drishyam 2. The latest figures prove that the film viewers are enjoying the movie, with the third installment continuing to draw audiences across India and overseas markets.

How Drishyam 3 compares with Ajay Devgn’s previous films Drishyam 2, released in 2022, ended its worldwide theatrical run at around ₹342.31 crore. With ₹341.30 crore collection already crossed, Drishyam 3 has reached approximately 98.9% of that figure and needs only a small additional push to overtake its predecessor.

The film has also inching towards Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's collection, Ajay Devgn’s period action drama, which collected around ₹361 crore worldwide. His Singham Again had collected ₹372.41 crore worldwide. So, Drishyam 3 is inching towards these collections.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav star in the film, which features an ending different from the Malayalam counterpart directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Overall, Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough drama and nostalgia to keep the fans engaged. But for a franchise that built its reputation on making the impossible seem plausible, this one asks us to take a few too many things at face value. It has the ingredients of a satisfying finale, just not the trick to pull it off. The mystery may finally be over, but the magic of the first Drishyam remains hard to recreate.”