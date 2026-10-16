Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrate 14 years of togetherness, share unseen family moments on their wedding anniversary: ‘Forever to go’

On Thursday, October 16, Kareena shared a series of photographs featuring different moments from their life together. The pictures offered glimpses of their relationship over the years, along with memories of family time and holidays. “Another year around the sun…Forever to go,” she wrote, marking the occasion with a message.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have marked 14 years of marriage, and the actor celebrated the milestone by looking back at their journey together. From their early days as a couple to family holidays and moments with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena’s latest Instagram post was a trip down memory lane. Keeping her anniversary message brief, she made one thing clear: there is plenty more to come for the couple.

Saif Ali Khan also shared photos and wrote, “Almost perfect, but something is missing....There we go, that's perfect!!! Happy Anniversary love...❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂.”

How Kareena and Saif's love story began Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for five years. The two first grew close while shooting for Tashan (2008), directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The couple kept their registered marriage private, holding the ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence before celebrating with traditional wedding functions, including a sangeet, a nikah, and a reception. They later welcomed their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena and Saif bring their banter to The Great Indian Kapil Show The anniversary comes just a day before it was confirmed that the couple will be appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. Their episode, which marks their first joint appearance on the comedy show, is set to stream on Netflix on October 17.

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma complimented the two on looking youthful despite being married for nearly 14 years. The discussion soon took a fun turn when Saif spoke about Kareena’s bedtime routine. He revealed that the actress rubs ghee on her feet before going to sleep, a habit Kareena said helps her relax.

“Uske baad jo neend aati hai...” she said, talking about how well she sleeps after following the routine. Saif, however, had a different take on the practice, joking that their house smells like a roadside dhaba at night because of it.