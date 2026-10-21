Kapil Sharma compares Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to Tamannaah Bhatia; Dhurandhar's Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev deliver musical night on show

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil saying that the episode has a music buffet, calling Rishab the counter for classical music, Satinder for Sufi music. Jasmine for pop and Shashwat as an all-rounder. Kapil then joked about two-time National Award winner Shashwat coming to his show after the success of Dhurandhar. The comedian then went on to joke about Rishab's fair complexion, calling him, "ladko ka Tamannaah Bhatia (Male version of Tamannaah Bhatia)." He even joked about Rishab always donning jewellery and having henna on his hand before performances.

After a fun episode with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor , showing their hilarious chemistry and sense of humour, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set for a musical night this week, with Dhurandhar stars like Satinder Sartaj, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joining the show as guests.

The episode will offer a musical night with Rishab performing on his sitar, leading to a standing ovation from everyone and Jasmine turning it into a live concert. In the promo, Sunil Grover was seen flirting with 'single' Rishab; Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda turned into Dhurandhar characters for some fun conversation with the guests.

Sharing the promo, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "Jab music ke dhurandhar aayenge, toh mehfil superhit hogi hi! (When the maestros of music come together, the gathering is bound to be a superhit!) Catch Satinder Sartaaj, Jasmine Sandlas, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Shashwat Sachdev on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 24th October at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix."