Genelia Deshmukh on whether Riteish Deshmukh made her quit films after marriage

Genelia Deshmukh was recently asked if people still say that her husband, actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh stopped her from acting in films. She had then said that it is her sole decision whether or not she works in movies. Genelia was recently seen with Riteish in the Marathi hit Ved. (Also read: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na turns 15| In Abbas Tyrewala's rom-com, fight meets flight) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh (Photo by Amey Ghatge)

Genelia and Riteish's relationship

Genelia and Riteish were first seen in their debut Tujhe Meri Kasam and were together for some time before they married in February 2012. They have two sons. After two years of marriage, they welcomed Riaan Deshmukh, and in 2016, they had their second baby, Rahyl Deshmukh.

Riteish and Genelia were also seen together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti and Mister Mummy, and recently in Ved.

Decision to take a break

Genelia told Bollywood Bubble, when asked if people still claim Riteish was the one, who made her quit films, “I am sure. People say what they want to say but the truth of the matter is that I decided. Till date.. like people say ‘Why don’t you do so much more work?’ I don’t feel I can do so much work but I feel I still enjoy that whole part of being with my kids."

She added, "I want to do that. I want to do this.. I’ll choose when I want to do what. And the good part is that I no more look for validation like I have to be part of this banner. I have to be part of a story that impressed me the day I read it.” She was also asked if her sons have made weird demands, but she quickly said none of his demands are weird.

Genelia's new film

Genelia is currently gearing up for the release of Aleya Sen's film Trial Period. Genelia essays the role of a single mom whose son demands a father “on trial” for a month. Manav Kaul plays a candidate for the father on trial. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chadda, and Zidane Braz. It is slated for a digital premiere on Jio Cinema on July 21.

