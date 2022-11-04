Mister Mummy row: Will take legal route if needed, says Akash Chatterjee

Filmmaker Akash Chatterjee has levelled plagiarism charges against makers of the upcoming film Mister Mummy. He shared several screenshots on Facebook, alleging that the story of the Riteish Deshmukh-starrer has been copied from the script he shared with the production house in 2020. “The writer Nirnimesh Dubey and I were in touch with Krishan Kumar since 2020. He agreed to co-produce the film as he really liked the concept,” he tells us, adding, “We told the production house, ‘Either you do this film with us or we’ll make it’. But, Covid happened and I didn’t hear anything about it.”

Chatterjee claims he had registered the film, originally titled Vicky Pet Se, with the Screenplay Writers’ Association even before meeting with the production house and thought that there was nothing to worry about. But, when he saw the film announcement, with no mention of him, he was disappointed. “At first, I was just shocked and disappointed and could not believe that they would do this.They are such big and well known people and you do not expect something of this sort from them. Also, it does not look good ,” he says. Initially, Chatterjee says, he did not know if he should even stand up against them or not, “But as I am getting a lot of support from people as well as media now, I am in talks with my lawyers and willing to take a legal actions, if needed. I am neither claiming for money from them nor I am trying to create trouble for the filmmakers and the production house. All I want is credit that me and other people of my team deserves,” he clarifies.

Bhushan Kumar, managing director of the production house, said he is unaware of the matter, while Krishan Kumar couldn’t be reached for a comment.