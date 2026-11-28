However, Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar does not place much focus on what makes a moment from the show go viral. In an exclusive interaction at the trailer launch of Season 5, he shared that these memes and viral moments only emerge because of the strong connect of the characters with the viewers. “Because it is a comedy drama, the flow gets a little jumpy during the comedy. But I always try to keep in mind that the flow must be organic and intuitive. In some scenes, the jokes come out so well, but that does not mean that the scene has to follow around that joke. To be honest, there are so many opportunities that come up in that period of writing, but I have to keep in mind that the story must have a flow,” he shares.

Over the last few seasons, Panchayat has also given us many viral moments and memes that have made the show so popular with audiences. From Bhushan's hilarious ‘Kijiye meeting meeting’ moment to ‘Gazab bezzati hai’ becoming a viral sensation from the show, one of the show's USP is its dry humour and solid punchlines.

Panchayat is back with Season 5! If the trailer of the beloved Prime Video show was any indication, then viewers can expect more laugh-out-loud moments from this season. With changing dynamics in Phulera in the follow-up to the new panchayat pradhan. (Also read: 5 seasons in 6 years: The makers of Panchayat on what makes the show click and why they never take its success for granted )

The writer admits that while writing there is no predisposition with what will be a good meme and whether any moment could go viral. The focus always remains on the story. Chandan adds that the credit goes to the viewers who are able to engage with the show and its characters that well. “If the scene has that right timing with the dialogues and when the characters are really working, only then these moments take place. If Binod and Banrakas were not working as individual characters in Panchayat, then the ‘Dekh raha hai Binod,’ dialogue would not have become such a punchline. The same goes for the Sholay dialogue when Gabbar Singh says, ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ It is not that the dialogue has a lot of depth, but it is the character who has said it in that story with the suitable build-up to that point… which becomes very important," he says.

He concludes, “We hope that the audience remain invested in this show and this season, and continue to show love to these characters.”