Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar says he makes sure that the focus is on the characters, not what can be a viral meme | Exclusive
Ahead of Panchayat Season 5 releasing on December 3, writer Chandan Kumar shares how much of the show's humour arises during the writing process.
Panchayat is back with Season 5! If the trailer of the beloved Prime Video show was any indication, then viewers can expect more laugh-out-loud moments from this season. With changing dynamics in Phulera in the follow-up to the new panchayat pradhan. (Also read: 5 seasons in 6 years: The makers of Panchayat on what makes the show click and why they never take its success for granted)
Over the last few seasons, Panchayat has also given us many viral moments and memes that have made the show so popular with audiences. From Bhushan's hilarious ‘Kijiye meeting meeting’ moment to ‘Gazab bezzati hai’ becoming a viral sensation from the show, one of the show's USP is its dry humour and solid punchlines.
Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar on the show's connect
However, Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar does not place much focus on what makes a moment from the show go viral. In an exclusive interaction at the trailer launch of Season 5, he shared that these memes and viral moments only emerge because of the strong connect of the characters with the viewers. “Because it is a comedy drama, the flow gets a little jumpy during the comedy. But I always try to keep in mind that the flow must be organic and intuitive. In some scenes, the jokes come out so well, but that does not mean that the scene has to follow around that joke. To be honest, there are so many opportunities that come up in that period of writing, but I have to keep in mind that the story must have a flow,” he shares.
The writer admits that while writing there is no predisposition with what will be a good meme and whether any moment could go viral. The focus always remains on the story. Chandan adds that the credit goes to the viewers who are able to engage with the show and its characters that well. “If the scene has that right timing with the dialogues and when the characters are really working, only then these moments take place. If Binod and Banrakas were not working as individual characters in Panchayat, then the ‘Dekh raha hai Binod,’ dialogue would not have become such a punchline. The same goes for the Sholay dialogue when Gabbar Singh says, ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ It is not that the dialogue has a lot of depth, but it is the character who has said it in that story with the suitable build-up to that point… which becomes very important," he says.
He concludes, “We hope that the audience remain invested in this show and this season, and continue to show love to these characters.”
About Panchayat Season 5
Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) emerged as the new Pradhan of Phulera after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections in Panchayat Season 4. However, the new power centre was effectively her husband, Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), who was seen taking charge of the village administration. The upcoming season will explore whether he can deliver on his promises and make Phulera great or if his claims are just another political gimmick. With a new power centre in place, the village is set for fresh rivalries and shifting equations.
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. The series returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, among others.
It is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.
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