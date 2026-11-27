Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari's film starts slow, fails to beat Udta Teer, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opening
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya had a slow start at the box office amid competition from Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, amid mixed reviews. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial had a slow start at the box office, facing competition from Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana, which has been dominating the box office in India for the past three weeks.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office day 1
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4 crore on its opening day and ran across 5,631 shows on Friday. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana had collected more than ₹7 crore on Day 23, Friday, according to the same tracker. The mythological drama has now crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office, and is still going strong even after weeks of release.
How Yeh Prem Mol Liya compares to Ayushmann's previous openers
Ayushmann's 2015 film Hawaizaada remains the lowest opener of his career, with reports suggesting that it earned around ₹60 lakh on Day 1. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, another 2015 release, also had a slow start, earning ₹1.20 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, meanwhile, has outperformed the opening-day collections of Andhadhun and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which earned ₹2.70 crore and ₹2.71 crore, respectively, according to Sacnilk.
Ayushmann's 2026 releases Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer earned ₹4.10 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively, on their opening days. His 2025 release Thamma remains the biggest opener of his career, with ₹24 crore on Day 1.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya review
Hindustan Times' Rishabh Suri gave the film three stars. His review read, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya may not be Sooraj Barjatya's finest work, but it has enough warmth and old school charm to make for a reasonably entertaining watch. The first half is better even if the film loses some steam once the melodrama takes over. Still, if you enjoy Barjatya's familiar world of big families and uncomplicated romance, there is enough here to keep you occupied. Just don't expect him to suddenly embrace the world of dating apps and casual hookups. Some things, it seems, are never going to change in the Barjatya universe. And perhaps that's precisely the point."
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.
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