One of the longest-kept secrets in hip hop saw the light of the day on Friday as Netflix released Angie Martinez's infamous interview with late rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. Late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) more

Recorded months before Tupac's fatal shooting on September 13, 1996, Martinez, a popular radio host then, decided not to release the interview fearing potentially more deaths. 30 years later, the interview is out, reigniting many controversies that surrounds the rapper even today.

In the first episode of The Tupac Shakir Tapes With Angie Martinez, Tupac discussed one of his most-noted fallouts, with former "close friend" and Thug Life member, later rapper Stretch. The interview also features many of the personalities discussed in the tapes and those who knew them to provide their clarification on the Netflix documentary.

One of the responses about Tupac's comments on Stretch came from the longtime MTV host and radio personality, Ed Lover. Lover was closely associated with both Tupac and Stretch.