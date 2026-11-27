Netflix recently revealed the trailer for its first Pakistani original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. But before its December 4 release date, the Indian government has asked the OTT platform to block the show in the country. Backing the move, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar equated allowing it to stream here with Pakistan playing a cricket match in the country. Khushbu Sundar doesn't believe art has barriers but says Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo shouldn't stream in India. more

Khushbu Sundar says Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo shouldn’t stream in India In a note she posted on X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu wrote that while she believes art has no barriers, she doesn’t think Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo should be allowed to stream in India.

Equating it to cricket matches, she wrote, “I truly believe Art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path, leaving behind a trail to follow. But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn't be telecasted either.”

“With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear are patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our 'hum hain hindustaani' (we are Indians) line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake (with pride and head held high). Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat (our India),” she further wrote, adding, “Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara. (India is the best in the world).”