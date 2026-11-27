Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Imtiaz Ali says playing Lord Ram will help Ranbir Kapoor a lot in life, praises his Ramayana performance
Imtiaz Ali praised Ranbir Kapoor’s acting in Ramayana and said he had discussed directing with the actor even before they worked together.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has been enjoying a successful run at the box office, breaking several records along the way. The film has also received praise from members of the film industry and audiences. Recently, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has collaborated with Ranbir on films such as Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015), shared his thoughts on the actor's performance in the epic.
'Playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life'
Speaking to PTI, Imtiaz Ali praised Ranbir's acting abilities and lauded his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana. The filmmaker also spoke about how playing the revered character could have a lasting impact on the actor's life.
Imtiaz said, "There are certain parts where he was very, very good. He is the best, he is such a great actor, and he is very, very good. And it was wonderful to see him. I think that playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life."
Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor's plans to become a director
Imtiaz also spoke about Ranbir's ambition to turn director, revealing that the two had discussed filmmaking even before they worked together. He said, “Even before Ranbir started to act in my films, he and I had discussed (about directing films), he had already told me that his ambition is to direct. And coming out of the Kapoor family and having a mind like that, it’s not a surprise that he has said that he would be directing. I would be surprised if he didn’t direct. But let’s see, once he starts actively directing, will he know what it is really about and whether he enjoys that or not. I don’t think he will, I hope that he does not stop acting in order to direct. But he was always more interested in direction than acting."
Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram changed his life
In an earlier interview with Top Magazine, Ranbir opened up about how playing Lord Rama in Ramayana changed him as a person. He said, “I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life. It got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama’s journey. I think it made so many positive changes in my life. You know, my bad habits changed, it changed my value system, the way I look at life, the way I look at loss, the way I look at sacrifice, the way I look at Dharma, and I think I really needed that in my life.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The first instalment has emerged as a major box-office success, earning over ₹1,750 crore worldwide. The second instalment is currently slated for a theatrical release in 2028.
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