Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has been enjoying a successful run at the box office, breaking several records along the way. The film has also received praise from members of the film industry and audiences. Recently, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has collaborated with Ranbir on films such as Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015), shared his thoughts on the actor's performance in the epic. Imtiaz Ali praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Ramayana. more

'Playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life' Speaking to PTI, Imtiaz Ali praised Ranbir's acting abilities and lauded his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana. The filmmaker also spoke about how playing the revered character could have a lasting impact on the actor's life.

Imtiaz said, "There are certain parts where he was very, very good. He is the best, he is such a great actor, and he is very, very good. And it was wonderful to see him. I think that playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life."