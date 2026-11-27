Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film scripts history, is highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries
Ramayana is now the highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries, a record for any Indian film.
It may not have had the global blockbuster run its makers hoped for, but Ramayana has certainly broken new ground at the international box office. The Nitesh Tiwari film is still going strong at the ticket window at the end of its third week in theatres. In the process, it has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries, a record for any Indian film.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is no longer the juggernaut it was when it had seven consecutive days of over ₹100 crore worldwide gross. Its domestic collection has fallen below ₹10 crore net a day. But overseas, it has seen a resurgence in its third week, yet again earning over $1 million a day on Thursday, its 22nd day in theatres. This momentum has carried Ramayana’s domestic collection to ₹992 crore net ( ₹1185 crore gross). It should cross ₹1000 crore on Friday, becoming only the second Hindi film to do so after Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $64 million overseas in 22 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1777 crore worldwide. It is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and should be in the second spot sometime next week, overtaking Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2.
Ramayana breaks several overseas records
The makers of Ramayana announced on Thursday that the Nitesh Tiwari film is now ‘#1 Indian film all-time’ in 27 countries. The list of countries where Ramayana is now the highest-grossing Indian film includes major markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as newer markets like Vietnam, Cambodia, and a host of other European countries. The film has been particularly popular in Southeast Asia, particularly in territories such as Cambodia and Singapore, where the epic is popular. With Sony Pictures giving it a wide release, it has also opened new markets for Bollywood, including countries like Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and the Caribbean.
All about Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2028.
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