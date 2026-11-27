Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Manoj Bajpayee recalls pestering Naseeruddin Shah while drunk during first meeting, says actor would have hit him
Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was drunk when he first met Naseeruddin Shah at the wrap-up party of Bandit Queen,
Manoj Bajpayee has often spoken about his admiration for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. However, in a recent interaction, the actor recalled that his first meeting with the senior star was far from pleasant. Manoj revealed that he was drunk when he met Naseeruddin at the wrap-up party of Bandit Queen and kept following him around, which angered the veteran star.
Manoj Bajpayee on meeting Naseeruddin Shah while drunk
Manoj shared that Naseeruddin was initially considered for the role of Man Singh in Bandit Queen, but he turned it down. The role eventually went to Manoj. The two actors met for the first time at the film's wrap-up party in Delhi.
Recalling the incident in a conversation with The HFF News, Manoj said, “I was quite a rebellion back then, and at the time of Bandit Queen’s wrap up party, Naseer sahab (sir) was in Delhi around that time. So, Shekhar Kapur (filmmaker and director of Bandit Queen) invited him over, and said, ‘Come, also meet the boy who played your role.’ So, he came, and by the time he arrived, we had already consumed free alcohol. I was also drunk. Naseer sahab would do English plays back then, and I got stuck on that topic: ‘Why do you do English theatre?’ I would follow him everywhere and ask the same question.”
'He would have really hit me that day'
Manoj said his repeated questions irritated Naseeruddin, who almost hit him. However, the two left the past behind and later worked together in the film Drohkaal. He said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to this person’. So, that incident was so ingrained his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye’ (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.”
About Bandit Queen
Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen was based on the life of Phoolan Devi. Seema Biswas played the titular role, while Manoj Bajpayee Nirmal Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, Saurabh Shukla and others played key roles.
The film won several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
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