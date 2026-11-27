Manoj Bajpayee has often spoken about his admiration for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. However, in a recent interaction, the actor recalled that his first meeting with the senior star was far from pleasant. Manoj revealed that he was drunk when he met Naseeruddin at the wrap-up party of Bandit Queen and kept following him around, which angered the veteran star. Manoj Bajpayee spoke about meeting Naseeruddin Shah for the first time. more

Manoj Bajpayee on meeting Naseeruddin Shah while drunk Manoj shared that Naseeruddin was initially considered for the role of Man Singh in Bandit Queen, but he turned it down. The role eventually went to Manoj. The two actors met for the first time at the film's wrap-up party in Delhi.

Recalling the incident in a conversation with The HFF News, Manoj said, “I was quite a rebellion back then, and at the time of Bandit Queen’s wrap up party, Naseer sahab (sir) was in Delhi around that time. So, Shekhar Kapur (filmmaker and director of Bandit Queen) invited him over, and said, ‘Come, also meet the boy who played your role.’ So, he came, and by the time he arrived, we had already consumed free alcohol. I was also drunk. Naseer sahab would do English plays back then, and I got stuck on that topic: ‘Why do you do English theatre?’ I would follow him everywhere and ask the same question.”