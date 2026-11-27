Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer has issued a legal notice to Netflix and the India Today Group over their upcoming documentary, *Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story*, seeking a postponement of its December 18 release. Advocate Anant Malik, representing Chandrashekhar, has argued that releasing the documentary while criminal trials against his client are underway could prejudice his right to a fair trial. Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel serves legal notice over Love, Scam aur Dhokha; says ‘it presents one-sided narrative’ more

The notice, dated November 26, seeks a written assurance that the documentary, its trailers and promotional material will not be released until prosecution evidence in the relevant cases has been recorded. It also asks the makers to disclose the names of those interviewed or featured, particularly any prosecution witnesses, investigating officers or prison officials, and whether they accessed official case material.

Explaining the objection, Malik said, “You cannot stream a verdict before a court has delivered one.” He argued that the documentary could present unverified accounts of disputed events as established facts while witnesses are yet to depose in court. “What will be streamed on 18 December is not evidence. By the makers’ own description it is their private investigation, and it draws on press reports and material already lying on the internet. None of it has been tested in a court,” he said.

Malik maintained that the objection was not against documentaries but their timing. “A film can be released a few months later and lose nothing. A trial cannot be run twice,” he said. The counsel has also sought a complete pre-release screening for Chandrashekhar’s legal team.

Netflix announced the documentary on November 26. Produced by India Today Originals, it is directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, with Chandni Ahlawat Dabas as executive producer. The film traces Chandrashekhar’s life, including the alleged financial frauds and extortion racket linked to him, as well as alleged activities inside Tihar jail.

Separately, Chandrashekhar’s counsel has submitted representations to the Union Ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Home Affairs, seeking scrutiny of the documentary and the possible involvement of government or prison officials. Malik has also said that his client plans to move the Delhi High Court, seeking a postponement of the release and a direction for the court to view the film before it is streamed.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an accused in several high-profile cheating, extortion and money laundering cases. He came into the spotlight over allegations of running an extortion racket from prison, including the alleged ₹200-crore extortion of Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he posed as senior government officials to extort money.

His alleged links with actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have also drawn attention during investigations. Chandrashekhar was arrested in 2021 in connection with the extortion case. In a separate matter, he was convicted on August 20, 2026, for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and sentenced to eight years in prison.