Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Ahmedabad edition of HYROX at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar on Thursday. The three-day international fitness competition is being held from November 26 to 28, with around 6,000 athletes expected to participate, according to the state government. As Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the action, officials pitched the three-day event as a test run for hosting major sports competitions and a significant tourism boost. more

The participants include nearly 3,000 Indian athletes from outside Gujarat and more than 250 international competitors representing 46 countries. The government also estimates around 6,000 domestic spectators and 400 international spectators during the event.

Sanghavi joined athletes on the arena floor after the inauguration. He ran on the track, tried several functional workout stations and interacted with competitors and spectators about the arrangements.

Addressing the ceremony, Sanghavi said hosting an international sporting event on this scale would help prepare Gujarat to stage major sports competitions in the future. He said such events could also strengthen the state's economy and tourism sector.

Focus on sports tourism The Deputy Chief Minister said international endurance competitions could promote niche tourism in Gujarat. Athletes and delegates are also expected to visit destinations including Dharoi, Polo Forest, Somnath and Kutch, the government said.

Sanghavi said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase Gujarat's hospitality and cultural heritage to visitors. The state government described the competition as part of its efforts to build readiness for upcoming mega sports events.

About the competition HYROX is an indoor fitness race combining functional strength workouts with endurance running in a standardised format. Athletes at events around the world compete using the same race structure.

The Ahmedabad edition is being organised by Gujarat Tourism. The government said the initiative had received participation from across India and overseas. It expects the event to support sports tourism and provide experience in managing international competitions.