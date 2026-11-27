Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
From Soha Ali Khan's elegant look to Mouni Roy's glam style, here's what celebrities wore to GQ India Men of the Year
From Soha Ali Khan to Mouni Roy, and Mandira Bedi, here’s a look at the best-dressed celebrities at the GQ India Men of the Year event.
Celebrating honourees from cinema, sports, fashion and culinary arts, the GQ India Men of the Year 2026 event was held in Mumbai on November 26. The star-studded evening saw celebrities from across industries put their best fashion foot forward. From Soha Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi and Karan Johar, here's a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities who turned heads on the GQ red carpet.
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Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan was spotted in a black body-hugging sequin black dress paired with a diamond necklace and ring. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun with a few hair strands framing the face. Her makeup looks dewy and perfectly complements her ensemble.
Kriti Sanon
Named Multi-Hyphenate of the Year by GQ India, the actor wore a cropped jacket, white skirt, barrel pants, and pumps. The highlight of her look was a 24k-gold plated, handcrafted vertebral neckpiece that was worth ₹1,85,167. Her look is from the label Misho Designs’ Ready-To-Wear collection.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi graced the glamorous GQ event in a multi-colour one piece dress. The dress features prints and patterns in different shades adding a playful touch to her outfit. She kept her look minimal with no jewellery and high silver pumps.
Mouni Roy
Actor Mouni Roy turned heads at the GQ event in a shimmering silver bodycon dress. She exuded glamour in the striking ensemble, keeping her makeup and accessories minimal to let the outfit take centre stage.
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi graced the event in a glamorous black floor-length gown that features a golden bodice on the above and black flowy slit skirt in the bottom. The actor paired the look with dangler earrings, heels, and watch.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar nailed the red carpet in a dramatic all-black Schiaparelli tailcoat cape and asymmetrical tuxedo-style coat with satin lapels, paired with a matching black shirt, wide-leg trousers, and glossy black boots.
Huma Qureshi
Actor Huma Qureshi was spotted in a black bodycon off-shoulder gown that made her look extremely glamorous at the event. She complemented her look with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings.
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