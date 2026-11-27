Men often postpone routine health check-ups, sometimes until symptoms become severe enough to disrupt their daily lives. This behaviour is influenced by several factors, including busy work schedules, family responsibilities, fear of medical diagnoses, lack of awareness, and the belief that feeling physically fit means being healthy. Many men also consider seeking medical attention only when they experience pain or discomfort, overlooking the importance of preventive healthcare. However, delaying medical consultations can let underlying health conditions progress silently, making them harder to manage. Men's Health Awareness Month 2026: Neglecting health checks can be risky, warns a physician (Adobe Stock) more By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

One common reason men avoid regular health check-ups is the belief that they can manage minor health concerns on their own.

"Symptoms such as persistent fatigue, frequent headaches, acidity, unexplained weight changes, disturbed sleep or recurring body pain are often attributed to stress, work pressure or ageing. Some men resort to self-medication or make temporary lifestyle adjustments rather than consulting a doctor," Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity tells Health Shots.

While these symptoms may have relatively simple explanations, they can sometimes indicate underlying conditions that require medical attention. Social conditioning and traditional perceptions of masculinity also play a role. Men may hesitate to discuss health concerns, particularly those related to sexual health, mental health, urinary problems or reproductive health. There is often a tendency to associate seeking medical help with weakness or an inability to manage personal problems. This mindset can prevent men from discussing symptoms openly and seeking timely intervention.

The risks of ignoring early warning signs can be significant. Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol may remain asymptomatic for years. Without regular screening, these conditions can go undetected and gradually increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney damage and other complications. Similarly, persistent breathlessness, chest discomfort, unexplained sweating or unusual fatigue should never be dismissed, as they may sometimes indicate cardiovascular problems.

What are some common symptoms of cancer in men? Men should also pay attention to changes in urinary habits, blood in the urine, persistent digestive discomfort, unexplained weight loss, changes in bowel movements and non-healing wounds. Depending on the individual's age, symptoms and medical history, these may require evaluation for conditions involving the prostate, kidneys, digestive system or other organs. Early detection is particularly important in several cancers, as treatment options and outcomes are often better when the disease is identified before it advances.

Mental health is another area that frequently gets overlooked. Persistent irritability, anxiety, low mood, loss of interest in activities, sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating may be signs of psychological distress. Men may suppress these symptoms or avoid discussing them, allowing stress, anxiety or depression to affect their personal relationships, productivity and overall well-being.

Preventive healthcare should therefore become a regular part of men's lives rather than something they consider only when they fall ill. Men should undergo periodic health assessments based on their age, family history, lifestyle and individual risk factors. These may include blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, cholesterol assessment and other investigations recommended by their doctor. Cancer screening should also be discussed with a healthcare professional based on age and risk profile.

Alongside medical screening, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, getting adequate sleep, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco and managing stress can help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases.

What are some common body weight symptoms in men? The most important message is that being symptom-free does not necessarily mean being disease-free. Regular health check-ups are not an indication of illness or weakness; they are an investment in long-term health. Men should learn to recognise changes in their bodies, communicate openly about their concerns and seek medical advice rather than waiting for symptoms to become serious. Early intervention can prevent complications, improve treatment outcomes and support a healthier, longer life.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)