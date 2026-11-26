Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Nita Ambani celebrates Indian classical dance in custom Manish Malhotra ensemble featuring Banarasi brocade and Tanchoi silk
Nita Ambani celebrates India's rich cultural heritage in aBharatanatyam-inspired Manish Malhotra ensemble, featuring vibrant silks and intricate embroidery.
Nita Ambani, besides being a successful businesswoman, is also a trained dancer who continues to showcase her passion for the performing arts. She recently took centre stage at the opening night of the third season of The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, giving the audience a glimpse of her dancing skills. For the occasion, she embraced ethnic elegance in a beautiful orange-and-pink classical saree, blending traditional charm with timeless grace. (Also read: Nita Ambani showcases her Bharatanatyam skills in beautiful rose-pink lehenga and traditional gold jewellery )
Nita Ambani's Bharatanatyam-inspired ensemble
The official Instagram page of NMACC shared details of Nita Ambani’s look in a post dated November 26. For the occasion, she wore a stunning Bharatanatyam-inspired ensemble custom-designed by celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra.
She embraced a vibrant combination of burnt orange and fuchsia pink, with the custom outfit drawing inspiration from the traditional Bharatanatyam dance costume. Featuring rich Banarasi brocade, Tanchoi silk and intricate embroidery, the ensemble celebrated India's textile heritage while bringing a touch of couture glamour to classical dressing.
Intricate Aari and Zardozi embroidery adds couture glamour
The skirt was designed with structured front pleats, reminiscent of the traditional Bharatanatyam costume. A broad embellished border further enhanced its appearance, while the rich pink Tanchoi silk added texture and sheen to the overall look.
The ensemble stood out for its elaborate craftsmanship. The fuchsia-pink tunic, sleeves and borders featured intricate Aari and Zardozi embroidery, with metallic threadwork, sequins and traditional motifs adding a touch of sparkle.
The detailing extended to the back of the outfit, which featured horizontal rows of gold embellishments and ornate borders. The elaborate surface work complemented the richness of the handwoven fabrics, giving the traditional silhouette a couture finish.
Subtle glam and temple jewellery
She kept the styling rooted in India's classical dance traditions with an elaborate selection of temple-inspired gold jewellery. She accessorised with a statement maang tikka, traditional jhumkas, layered long necklaces or harams, and stacks of pink and gold bangles.
Her beauty look complemented the traditional ensemble. She wore her hair in a half-up style, with soft waves cascading down her back and ornate gold hair accessories adding to the classical appeal. A red bindi and softly defined eyes completed her look.
Adding to the visual appeal, Nita posed in graceful classical mudras, bringing the Bharatanatyam-inspired ensemble to life.
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