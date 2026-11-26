The skirt was designed with structured front pleats, reminiscent of the traditional Bharatanatyam costume. A broad embellished border further enhanced its appearance, while the rich pink Tanchoi silk added texture and sheen to the overall look.

She embraced a vibrant combination of burnt orange and fuchsia pink, with the custom outfit drawing inspiration from the traditional Bharatanatyam dance costume. Featuring rich Banarasi brocade, Tanchoi silk and intricate embroidery, the ensemble celebrated India's textile heritage while bringing a touch of couture glamour to classical dressing.

The official Instagram page of NMACC shared details of Nita Ambani ’s look in a post dated November 26. For the occasion, she wore a stunning Bharatanatyam-inspired ensemble custom-designed by celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra.

Nita Ambani, besides being a successful businesswoman, is also a trained dancer who continues to showcase her passion for the performing arts. She recently took centre stage at the opening night of the third season of The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, giving the audience a glimpse of her dancing skills. For the occasion, she embraced ethnic elegance in a beautiful orange-and-pink classical saree, blending traditional charm with timeless grace. (Also read: Nita Ambani showcases her Bharatanatyam skills in beautiful rose-pink lehenga and traditional gold jewellery )

The ensemble stood out for its elaborate craftsmanship. The fuchsia-pink tunic, sleeves and borders featured intricate Aari and Zardozi embroidery, with metallic threadwork, sequins and traditional motifs adding a touch of sparkle.

The detailing extended to the back of the outfit, which featured horizontal rows of gold embellishments and ornate borders. The elaborate surface work complemented the richness of the handwoven fabrics, giving the traditional silhouette a couture finish.

Subtle glam and temple jewellery She kept the styling rooted in India's classical dance traditions with an elaborate selection of temple-inspired gold jewellery. She accessorised with a statement maang tikka, traditional jhumkas, layered long necklaces or harams, and stacks of pink and gold bangles.

Her beauty look complemented the traditional ensemble. She wore her hair in a half-up style, with soft waves cascading down her back and ornate gold hair accessories adding to the classical appeal. A red bindi and softly defined eyes completed her look.

Adding to the visual appeal, Nita posed in graceful classical mudras, bringing the Bharatanatyam-inspired ensemble to life.